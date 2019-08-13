Sp8de Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Sp8de token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. Sp8de has a market capitalization of $80,001.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sp8de has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00267669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.01277111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sp8de’s official website is sp8de.com . Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sp8de

Sp8de can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

