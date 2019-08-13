Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

SMBC opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $307.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

