Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,539,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 5,553,700 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,710,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

NYSE BID traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 5,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.99. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sothebys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

