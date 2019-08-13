Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Up 19.3%

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)’s stock price was up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.84, approximately 187,716 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 143,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sonim Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, Director John Kneuer acquired 3,147 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $53,436.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,083,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.