Soma Price Tops $0.0327 on Top Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Soma has a market cap of $319,349.00 and approximately $12,462.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soma token can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Soma has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00141453 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000899 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003808 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003936 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00028872 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

