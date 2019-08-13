Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.61. Societe Generale shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 6,441,213 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.49.

Societe Generale Company Profile (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

