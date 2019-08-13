Smiles Inclusive (ASX:SIL) Shares Up 4.5%

Smiles Inclusive Ltd (ASX:SIL)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), 30,333 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

About Smiles Inclusive (ASX:SIL)

Smiles Inclusive Limited engages in the operation and acquisition of dental practices in Australia. The company offers various general, family, and specialist dental services. It operates a network of dental practices under the Totally Smiles brand. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in West Burleigh, Australia.

