Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

SND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,766.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 57,136 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Smart Sand’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

