Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after purchasing an additional 132,226 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,154,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,321,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,212,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,801,000 after purchasing an additional 486,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,206,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.