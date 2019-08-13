Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $495,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.