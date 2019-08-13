Slow Capital Inc. Invests $885,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,191.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.