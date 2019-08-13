Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 5,049.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,080 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 484,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,073,000 after acquiring an additional 132,984 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 414,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,386,000 after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BLK traded up $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.71. The stock had a trading volume of 686,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $492.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

