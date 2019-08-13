Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $15.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $638.89. 29,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $633.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $609.00 to $729.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $563.00 to $750.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

