Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 92,339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 448,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 676,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,208. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28.

