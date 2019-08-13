SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Shares of SITE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 296,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other news, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $66,430.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $6,736,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,017,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,508 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,968,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,676,000 after acquiring an additional 537,624 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 488,656 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

