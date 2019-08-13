Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Update

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

SLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,022. The company has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of -0.35. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $474,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,921,390.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

