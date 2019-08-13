Signaturefd LLC Purchases 839 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. 21,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,520. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. HSBC raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

