Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,370,000 after purchasing an additional 804,514 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,036,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $748,484,000 after purchasing an additional 630,491 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 701,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,849,000 after purchasing an additional 263,615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4,071.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,576,000 after purchasing an additional 196,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,764,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,575.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,142.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,822,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.31. The stock had a trading volume of 709,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.71. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Cleveland Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

