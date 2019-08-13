Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $125.94. 112,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

