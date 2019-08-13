Signaturefd LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 191,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,354. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

