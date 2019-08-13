Signaturefd LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

Target stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,561. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

