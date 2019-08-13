Signaturefd LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,161,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Ciena by 4,444.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,040,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 862,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,965,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Frodsham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $337,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,389 shares of company stock worth $3,868,593. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,522. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

