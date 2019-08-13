Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Unilever by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE UN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 213,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,296. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.