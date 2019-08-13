Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $38,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.