Short Interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Grows By 13.7%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,431,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,259,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,191.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.25. 210,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $302.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

