Short Interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Drops By 14.4%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,911,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 5,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Smartsheet has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $813,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,831,089 shares of company stock valued at $472,970,760. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 117,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

