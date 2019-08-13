Short Interest in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Declines By 17.2%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,046,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 3,681,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,697,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 346,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OCN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 188,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,627. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 9.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

