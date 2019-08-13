Short Interest in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expands By 19.1%

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 450,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at $536,206.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,607,858 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

