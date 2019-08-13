Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Declines By 48.1%

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

LMST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.