Short Interest in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Grows By 14.8%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,596,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,262,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.81. 23,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $178.15.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,555,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,355,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,376,000 after acquiring an additional 324,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,947,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,185,000 after acquiring an additional 237,190 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 227,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 195,951 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
