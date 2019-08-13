Short Interest in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Grows By 14.8%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,596,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,262,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.81. 23,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $178.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.53.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,555,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,355,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,376,000 after acquiring an additional 324,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,947,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,185,000 after acquiring an additional 237,190 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 227,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 195,951 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

