Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Grows By 16.1%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,492,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 22,816,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 458,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,888,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

