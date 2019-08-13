Short Interest in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Declines By 23.3%

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFN. ValuEngine cut General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of GFN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $224.60 million, a PE ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. General Finance has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

