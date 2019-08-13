Short Interest in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expands By 15.8%

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 706,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EXTN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 395,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.17 million, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.06. Exterran has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

