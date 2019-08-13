Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expands By 38.3%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,268,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 917,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 167,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.