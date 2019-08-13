Short Interest in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Grows By 30.1%

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,927,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Colony Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 996,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Colony Capital’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 681.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

