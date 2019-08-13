Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,234 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,048,000 after purchasing an additional 398,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 153,496 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. 211,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,785. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

