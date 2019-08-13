Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in AMETEK by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 364,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 58,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2,717.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 241,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 232,585 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $1,412,016.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,752.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,522 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,656. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

