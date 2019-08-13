Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 942,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 522,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

