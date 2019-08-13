SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after acquiring an additional 552,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,398,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $216,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,167. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.91 and a beta of 1.54. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.91.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Workday’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

