SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of TCF Financial worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCF. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,713,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,376,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 888,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 711,191 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,996. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

