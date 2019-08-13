SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,959 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 28.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. 27,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

