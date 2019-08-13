SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,824,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,867 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 252,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 866,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,858,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,427,000 after buying an additional 832,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after buying an additional 561,363 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

BR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.78. 544,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,053. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,612,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,721,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 37,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total value of $4,642,915.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,274 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,626 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

