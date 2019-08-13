SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388,875 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,223,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,748 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 365,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,239. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

