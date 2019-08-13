SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

