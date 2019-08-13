SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 20,591 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 163,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,789,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after buying an additional 56,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after buying an additional 105,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after buying an additional 114,657 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

