SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $126,456.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

KAMN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 1,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). Kaman had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.