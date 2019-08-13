Serena Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Serena Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $460,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Serena Jones sold 9,114 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $440,388.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 131,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,648. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.68 million, a P/E ratio of 224.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.