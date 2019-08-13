Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

About Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ)

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

