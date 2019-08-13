Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 786,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 123.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $839,400. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

