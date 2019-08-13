Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.39. 2,491,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,214. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

